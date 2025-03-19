Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity launched on Zayed Humanitarian Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has reviewed the vision and strategy of the newly established Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, which aims to advance human potential, support global health priorities, and expand opportunities for the most vulnerable communities worldwide.

The foundation will focus on advancing sustainable efforts in global health and inclusive development by investing in innovative solutions that empower individuals and communities, driving prosperity and progress.

His Highness received a delegation from the foundation at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, and Chair of Erth Zayed Philanthropies.

During the meeting, the UAE President was briefed on the foundation’s mission, which is rooted in his steadfast commitment to supporting charitable and humanitarian initiatives that improve quality of life and contribute to building a better world for all.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, had earlier issued a decree establishing the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity to coincide with Zayed Humanitarian Day, observed annually on the 19th of Ramadan. This day commemorates the lasting legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in humanitarian and charitable work.

The foundation enjoys independent legal, financial, and administrative status, allowing it to operate effectively in fulfilling its objectives. It will work alongside national institutions to advance sustainable development goals, including within global health.

The foundation’s key areas of focus include implementing humanitarian and development initiatives, and promoting a culture of philanthropy at both local and international levels.

Marking the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan stated that the foundation will play a vital role in advancing the UAE President’s vision of empowering individuals and communities, supporting global development, and providing relief to those affected by crises worldwide.

He emphasised that the foundation will implement impactful humanitarian and development programmes that bring sustainable benefits to the most vulnerable communities, addressing both social and economic challenges.

He further highlighted that the establishment of the foundation is a continuation of the enduring humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose commitment to extending aid and support to those in need remains a guiding principle of the UAE’s global humanitarian efforts.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “The Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity reflects the UAE’s determination to build a more equitable world by catalysing innovation, seeking out new solutions, and building partnerships that can uplift and enable communities worldwide. The foundation is a new chapter in this legacy of progress, representing a further commitment to delivering sustainable change where it is needed most.”

Over the next five years, the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity aims to reach over 500 million people across more than 50 countries, spanning Asia, Africa, and the middle East. The foundation will build on existing charitable initiatives led by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to empower communities, ensure access to healthcare, and promote economic growth and stability.

The foundation will also advance and scale the successful work of Reaching the Last Mile, which previously oversaw the global health philanthropy of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This includes ambitious, multi-year commitments towards ending polio, malaria, and neglected tropical diseases, which will now form part of the foundation’s initiatives. Moving forward, these commitments will be integrated into the foundation’s broader mission.

The new foundation will operate under the umbrella of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, which oversees the strategic direction of charitable efforts associated with the nation’s leadership. It supervises various philanthropic institutions and awards across different sectors, aiming to create a meaningful impact in communities most in need worldwide.

