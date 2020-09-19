Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilateral ties, regional peace efforts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today a phone call from President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

During the telephone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Macron discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in the best interest of the two sides.

They also tackled the latest middle East developments, issues of mutual interest and the two countries' effort to support regional peace and stability.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and President Macron emphasised the importance of the historic peace accord between the UAE and the State of Israel in strengthening stability, security and peace and in bringing about development and achieving a prosperous future for the people of the region.