UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, French President Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Peace Efforts

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 08:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilateral ties, regional peace efforts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today a phone call from President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

During the telephone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Macron discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in the best interest of the two sides.

They also tackled the latest middle East developments, issues of mutual interest and the two countries' effort to support regional peace and stability.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and President Macron emphasised the importance of the historic peace accord between the UAE and the State of Israel in strengthening stability, security and peace and in bringing about development and achieving a prosperous future for the people of the region.

Related Topics

Israel France UAE Abu Dhabi Middle East From Best

Recent Stories

Opposition's meeting aims to protect corruption: C ..

24 minutes ago

Secretary Education visits different schools of Th ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan will soon be come out of difficult times: ..

24 minutes ago

HESCO Chief directs SDOs to attend consumers' call ..

24 minutes ago

Chief Minister visits Aafi Bandh remote district o ..

28 minutes ago

Several Arrests Made at Unauthorized Women's March ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.