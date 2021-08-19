Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, discussed, during a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, the UAE-France relations and means to enhance them, to ensure further prosperity for their peoples.

The two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments related to a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, emphasising the importance of driving global efforts to ensure regional security and stability through dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

The call also covered the latest developments to contain COVID-19 in the two countries and the world, and relevant efforts.