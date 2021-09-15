UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed, French President Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments In Paris

Wed 15th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilateral relations, regional developments in Paris

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, discussed, with Emmanuel Macron, President of France, the friendship and strategic partnership between the UAE and France, as well as promising opportunities for developing them, in addition to several issues of mutual concern.

The discussion took place during a meeting between President Macron and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his delegation at the Palace of Fontainebleau in the French capital, Paris.

Macron welcomed the visit and highlighted his happiness at receiving His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, under the framework of their mutual coordination and consultation regarding bilateral ties and regional issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to President Macron.

Sheikh Mohamed highlighted his happiness at visiting France, stressing that his consultations and exchanges of views with Macron are ongoing, and that their direct meetings have reinforced their bilateral ties.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and President Macron discussed the cooperation between the UAE and France in the areas of investment, the economy and culture, as well as other vital sectors, to drive sustainable development in both countries.

The meeting addressed the COVID-19 pandemic and the international efforts to mitigate its humanitarian and economic fallout and return to normalcy, as well as several regional and global issues of mutual concern, most notably the current situation in Afghanistan.

Macron expressed France's appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE’s support in evacuating foreign citizens from Afghanistan.

Both sides then affirmed the importance of achieving security, peace and stability in the region through diplomatic means and constructive dialogue.

The members of the Emirati delegation that accompanied Sheikh Mohamed included H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC); Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi and Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Hind Manea Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to France.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, accompanied by President Macron, toured the palace and its various section and visited the "Imperial Theatre", which was renamed the "Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Theatre" as its maintenance cost was covered by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa.

