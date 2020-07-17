UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, French President Discuss Bilateral Relations, Latest Regional Development

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:15 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilateral relations, latest regional development

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has reviewed ways of further developing the strategic partnership between UAE and France over a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The two leaders discussed the latest regional and global developments and, with a special emphasis on the situation in Libya.

They agreed on the importance of enhancing security and peace in the region and resolving the Libyan crisis through peaceful means and dialogue to achieve the Libyan people's desire in building, development and living in peace.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated the French President on his country's National Day observed on July 14th, wishing France and its people permanent progress and prosperity.

The global fight against COVID-19 pandemic and the two countries' efforts to contain its fallout on various fronts were discussed as well during the call.

Related Topics

France UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Libya July

Recent Stories

Team of Khalifa University and international resea ..

3 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

33 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

48 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

1 hour ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends ‘Ai Everything’ co ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.