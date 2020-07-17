Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilateral relations, latest regional development

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has reviewed ways of further developing the strategic partnership between UAE and France over a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The two leaders discussed the latest regional and global developments and, with a special emphasis on the situation in Libya.

They agreed on the importance of enhancing security and peace in the region and resolving the Libyan crisis through peaceful means and dialogue to achieve the Libyan people's desire in building, development and living in peace.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated the French President on his country's National Day observed on July 14th, wishing France and its people permanent progress and prosperity.

The global fight against COVID-19 pandemic and the two countries' efforts to contain its fallout on various fronts were discussed as well during the call.