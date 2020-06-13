UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, French President Discuss Developing Strategic Partnership

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss developing strategic partnership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has reviewed ways of further developing the strategic partnership between UAE and France over a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The two leaders discussed the latest developments in the region, with a special emphasis on the Libyan crisis. They agreed on the importance of resolving the crisis through peaceful means and expressed their support for the recent Cairo Declaration calling for an immediate ceasefire in Libya and resuming the political consultations to put an end to the ongoing military conflict.

They also concurred on the importance of all parties showing full commitment to the political process under the auspices of the UN and the Berlin Conference on Libya in a way that ensures the country's unity, preserves its resources, and guarantees its people's rights to development, stability and peace.

They also welcomed the resumption of dialogue between the disputing parties in Libya as part of the Libyan Joint Military Commission.

The two leaders also exchanged views over the latest developments in the Gulf region, middle East and the Mediterranean Sea. The global fight against COVID-19 pandemic and the two countries' efforts to contain its fallout on various fronts were discussed as well during the call.

