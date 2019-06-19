UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, French President Reviewing Regional Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today a phone call from President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

During the conversation, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Macron discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation, particularly in the cultural, educational, economic, technological and political domains.

They also tackled the latest regional and global developments and issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mohamed and President Macron underlined the importance of rallying international community's efforts to strengthen peace and stability in the region and in the whole world to spread security and prosperity.

