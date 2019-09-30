Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor discuss fostering cooperation

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel today deliberated prospects for propelling bilateral relations.

This came in a phone call H.H. Sheikh Mohamed received from the German leader, during which they exchanged views over the latest regional and international developments of common concern.