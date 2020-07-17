UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, German Chancellor Discuss Cooperation, Number Of Regional And International Issues

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:30 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor discuss cooperation, number of regional and international issues

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel discussed cooperation channels and ways to enhance the existing overall strategic partnership to achieve the aspirations of the two peoples to accomplish development and progress.

In a phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Chancellor Merkel reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with a special emphasis on the latest development in the Libyan arena.

They also stressed the importance of working to avoid military escalation in the Libyan crisis, which harms political settlement chances and increases the suffering of the Libyans as well as the need to push for the implementation of the proposed initiatives for a peaceful solution.

The conversation also tackled the efforts made by the two countries globally to curb the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic at all levels.

