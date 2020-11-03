UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 09:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor emphasise their rejection of extremism and terrorism

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a phone call from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, stressing the importance of enhancing bilateral relations as part of the existing overall strategic partnership between the UAE and Germany.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Merkel discussed various regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mohamed and Merkel emphasised their rejection of extremism and terrorism in all their forms and the importance of boosting international action to confront them, intensifying joint efforts to support and encourage dialogue between religions and cultures at the regional and global levels.

During the call, they reviewed the latest developments in the middle East and the Mediterranean region, as the two sides stressed their support for settling differences through dialogue and peaceful means.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed and Chancellor Merkel discussed the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in the two countries and the world, the importance of strengthening international action to address it, and contain its effects currently and in the future.

