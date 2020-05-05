UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, German Chancellor Review Global Fight Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 12:45 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor review global fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a phone call from German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the efforts made globally to curb the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two sides reviewed the measures taken to contain the novel virus and the prospects of cooperation between the medical institutions and centres in the two countries in this regard, with the the two leaders underlining the importance of strengthening global cooperation and coordination between international organisations concerned to dampen the impact of the virus on the entire world.

They exchanged views over an array of regional and international issues of mutual concern and discussed ways of developing cooperation channels in various domains.

