Mohamed bin Zayed, German President discuss consolidating bilateral relations

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, discussed with German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, ways to enhance cooperation and friendship ties between the two countries in addition to an array of issue of common interest.

This came as the German President received Sheikh Mohamed today at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin as part of his two-day state visit to Germany.

The German President welcomed Sheikh Mohamed and wished his significant visit would contribute to advancing bilateral relations to higher levels in various fields.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the meeting.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his best wishes of progress and stability for the friendly German people.

The UAE and the Federal Republic of Germany, says Sheikh Mohamed, are anchors for peace and stability in their respective regions, and are "partners in the drive toward boosting tolerance and co-existence among human beings.

"

He added that the two countries share identical views on rejection of terrorism and the need to confront the forces that support it, affirming that the UAE-German relations are based, since their establishment, on appreciation, mutual respect and common interest.

"The UAE attaches special importance to its relations with the Federal Republic of Germany and is keen on enhancing ties between the two countries, especially in the areas related to economy, technology, innovation, scientific research among others."

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi emphasised that relations between the UAE and Germany are not limited to political, economic and technological fields, but also extend to cultural and educational domains .

Attending the meeting were Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and Special Envoy for Germany; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and UAE Ambassador to Germany, Ali Abdullah Al Ahmad.

The German President accompanied Sheikh Mohamed in a tour of the Bellevue Palace where they exchanged cordial talk about the friendship ties between the two countries.