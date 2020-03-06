UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Gets Phone Call From British PM

Fri 06th March 2020

Mohamed bin Zayed gets phone call from British PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Friday evening a telephone call from Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister, during which they reviewed the state of affairs of the historic bilateral ties and ways of enhancing joint cooperation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reviewed with the British Prime Minister a wide range of regional and international issues of mutual concern and exchanged views on the latest developments in the middle East.

The two leaders affirmed their resolve to solidify bilateral ties of friendship, and increase joint cooperation and work across the economic, trade and political fields so as to serve their mutual interests and aspirations of their peoples.

The two sides stressed the importance of intensifying international efforts and their joint act to attain security, peace and development in the region.

