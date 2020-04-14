Mohamed bin Zayed, Governor of Nevada review latest developments in global fight against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today discussed the latest developments in the global fight against COVID-19 with Steve Sisolak, Governor of Nevada, US, and ways of coordinating efforts in this regard.

This came in a phone call His Highness Sheikh Mohamed received from the US governor wherein Abu Dhabi Crown Prince has affirmed the UAE's solidarity with US in its battle against the novel virus, expressing hope the American people would survive the crisis the soonest passible.

He doubled on the UAE's determination to extend all possible forms of support at the regional and global levels to combat coronavirus out of its belief in the growing importance of ensuring global synergy under these trying times.

For his part, the governor of Nevada extended thanks to Sheikh Mohamed for the support provided by Emirati companies to his American state in order to strengthen its medical capabilities to fight the virus, saying that the UAE's stance embodies the depth of relations between the two countries.

He also hailed the Emirati support for various countries and communities around the world to fight the pandemic.