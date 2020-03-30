Mohamed bin Zayed, Grand Imam of Al Azhar review global fight against corona

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, discussed with the Grand Imam of Al Azhar Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb the prospects of promoting the values of tolerance and moderation amid the menacing threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This came over a phone call wherein Sheikh Mohamed underlined the significant role played by men of religions and influential religious institutions all over the world, primarily Al Azhar in fighting extremism and dogmatism.

The conversation covered the importance of translating the values inherent in the Human Fraternity Document into action under this critical period the humanity at large is going through.

Sheikh Mohamed addressed the same topic in an earlier conversation with Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE is cooperating with Egypt in addressing the coronavirus crisis and containing its impact, underlining the solid relations between the two sisterly countries.

The Grand Imam of Al Azhar commended the support provided by the UAE for all world countries and communities in face of the pandemic, saying this approach reflects the civilizational and humanitarian approach adopted by the UAE at the regional and international levels.