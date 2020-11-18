Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamad bin Isa, Abdullah II meet in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2020) A tripartite summit was held in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday between His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, and His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan.

The summit focussed on the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the three countries and ways to enhance them to achieve the aspirations of their peoples. Also discussed were regional and international developments of common interest.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the King of Bahrain and the King of Jordan and his wishes of good health to them, as well as progress and prosperity to their peoples.

The three leaders reviewed means for stepping up cooperation and integration in various fields, particularly healthcare, food, medicine and security, and the efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus and mitigate its economic, health and social impacts.

The summit also touched on regional and international developments, including the Palestinian cause and the need to realise just and comprehensive peace.

The leaders emphasised the strong fraternal relations between their countries and the importance of accelerating them to higher levels to fulfil the aspirations of their people for progress and prosperity.

They also stressed the importance of continued coordination and consultations among the Arab countries on various issues of common interest, in a way that serves the Arab causes.

Also present were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, and members of the delegations accompanying the King of Bahrain and the King of Jordan.