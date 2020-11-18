UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Hamad Bin Isa, Abdullah II Meet In Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 09:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamad bin Isa, Abdullah II meet in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2020) A tripartite summit was held in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday between His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, and His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan.

The summit focussed on the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the three countries and ways to enhance them to achieve the aspirations of their peoples. Also discussed were regional and international developments of common interest.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the King of Bahrain and the King of Jordan and his wishes of good health to them, as well as progress and prosperity to their peoples.

The three leaders reviewed means for stepping up cooperation and integration in various fields, particularly healthcare, food, medicine and security, and the efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus and mitigate its economic, health and social impacts.

The summit also touched on regional and international developments, including the Palestinian cause and the need to realise just and comprehensive peace.

The leaders emphasised the strong fraternal relations between their countries and the importance of accelerating them to higher levels to fulfil the aspirations of their people for progress and prosperity.

They also stressed the importance of continued coordination and consultations among the Arab countries on various issues of common interest, in a way that serves the Arab causes.

Also present were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, and members of the delegations accompanying the King of Bahrain and the King of Jordan.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Bahrain Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Greek Prime Minister attend ann ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greek Prime Minister

21 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of IDEX 2021, NAVDEX 2 ..

21 minutes ago

IGP pins badges to officers promoted to next ranks ..

20 minutes ago

German Parliament Adopts Amendments to Law on Prot ..

20 minutes ago

Pfizer/BioNTech say results show Covid vaccine 95% ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.