Mohamed bin Zayed holds talks with Ghanaian President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, held official talks with Nana Akufo Addo, President of Ghana, who is currently visiting the UAE.

The talks, which took place at the Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, addressed ways of developing the overall ties between the UAE and Ghana and ways of reinforcing them.

Both sides also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern.

At the start of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed President Akufo Addo, stressing that the visit will strengthen their bilateral ties while conveying the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"The relations between the UAE and Ghana date back many years. However, they have witnessed significant recent development, especially in the areas of commerce and investment. The UAE has a leading and successful development experience and Ghana is among the fastest-growing economies in Africa. We are establishing the foundations of our economic, commercial and development partnerships," he said.

Ghana is an important country in Africa, especially in West Africa, and is a key member of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also pointed out that the UAE has prioritised its overall relations with the African continent based on mutual respect, trust and common interests. "In this context, we look forward to enhancing ties and take more positive steps to boost cooperation at all levels," he noted.

He also expressed his confidence that Addo’s visit will strengthen the future relations between the UAE and Ghana.

Addo expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE and sent his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, while wishing the UAE further development and prosperity.

He also expressed his happiness at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed while stressing his country’s keenness to enhance its overall cooperation with the UAE, especially in the areas of investment and development. He also lauded UAE's approach aimed at supporting friendly peoples and countries to achieve progress.

At the end of the talks, both sides highlighted the importance of developing bilateral ties and reinforcing their cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, industry, agriculture and development while pointing out their mutual keenness to increase their trade.

Addo wrote a note in the VIP guest register expressing his thanks for the warm welcome his delegation received while wishing that the friendship between the two countries develop further for their mutual interests.

Sheikh Mohamed also held a luncheon in honour of Addo and his delegation.

The talks and the luncheon were attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and Yousef Mohammed Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ghana.

The Ghanaian side was represented by Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration; Executive Secretary to the President of Ghana; Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan, Ambassador of Ghana to the UAE and Personal Assistant to the President, Francis Asenso-Boakye, Deputy Chief of Staff, and several officials.