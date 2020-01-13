Mohamed bin Zayed holds talks with Prime Minister of Japan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, held talks with Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, who is on an official visit to the UAE.

During their meeting, both sides discussed the bilateral relations between the UAE and Japan and ways of supporting and enhancing them.

At the start of their meeting, held at the Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed Abe and expressed his regards to the Japanese people on the occasion of the New Year.

He also thanked Abe for answering his invitation to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020, which reflects their cooperation in achieving local, regional and international sustainable development.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the relations between the UAE and Japan are rooted and deep and have witnessed progress in the areas of trade, energy, investment, technology, space and education during the past decades.

He also pointed out that Japan was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the UAE in 1971, and the visit of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to Japan in 1990 was the turning point in their bilateral relations.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed addressed Abe by stating, "Your visit to the UAE in 2018 was a strong boost to our relations, especially as it resulted in an agreement to develop our cooperation through a comprehensive strategic partnership initiative. The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen to enhance and activate this strategic partnership."

Sheikh Mohamed explained that what makes the relations between the UAE and Japan important is that they represent two leading regional and international development models and they share a system of civilised values that call for tolerance, coexistence and dialogue, and rejects extremism, terrorism, hatred and racism, no matter the source.

Sheikh Mohamed stated that the Arab Gulf and middle East regions go through delicate and complex situations which need to be dealt with wisely, to maintain security and stability in a region of strategic importance to global peace and security.

He added that interference by certain regional powers in the internal affairs of Arab countries is one of the most important and dangerous sources of tension, conflict, and instability in the region.

His Highness highlighted the UAE's firm stance in supporting stability and peace in the region, ensuring the flow of oil from the Arabian Gulf to Japan and the world, and maintaining the security of international shipping lines. He also affirmed that the UAE joining the "International Alliance for the Safety and Protection of Maritime Navigation and Ensuring the Safety of Maritime Corridors" proves its keenness to contribute to any international or regional effort and deter threats to international navigation and global energy supplies.

He expressed his appreciation for Japan's wise and balanced policy towards the Arabian Gulf and the Middle East.

While welcoming Japan's position on sending the Maritime Self-Defence Forces to the Middle East with the aim of securing its ships and protecting its oil supplies, His Highness affirmed that this position is in line with that of the UAE, which supports every step that contributes to the safety and freedom of navigation in the region. He said it is also in line with the UAE's policy in support of establishing the pillars of security and stability in the region.