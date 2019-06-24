Mohamed bin Zayed honours Emirati heroes of national duty

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today honoured a number of Emirati heroes of national duty in recognition of their significant efforts to advance humanitarian work

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today honoured a number of Emirati heroes of national duty in recognition of their significant efforts to advance humanitarian work.

Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, attended the ceremony which took place at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his and Emirati people's pride of the officers, who, he affirmed, represent the nation’s protective shields, noting that they embody the values and meanings of loyalty and belonging to their country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed gave the Second Class Medal of Honour to Colonel Dr.

Aisha Al Dhaheri, and the Third Class Medal of Honour to the following: Lt. Colonel Mohammed Al Ketbi; Lt. Colonel Mohammed Al Muhairi; Lt. Colonel Pilot Mohammed Al Suwaidi; Lt. Colonel Pilot Hadef Al Mansouri; Lt. Colonel Pilot Mohammed Al Mansouri; Major Mohammed Al Mahrami; Lieutenant Commander Ahmed Al Shamsi; Major Ahmed Al Kuwaiti; Major Ahmed Al Kaabi; Major Mubarak Al Khaili; Major Salem Al Dhanhani; Major Abdullah Al Ketbi; Major Abdullah Al Suwaidi; and Captain Talal Al Shmaili.

He also awarded the Fourth Class Medal of Honour to Captain Khalifa Al Surairi; Captain Hamad Al Ahbabi; Captain Hamdan Al Neyadi; Captain Ali Al Dhaheri; Captain Saeed Al Shehhi; Captain Hamad Al Mazrouei; Captain Abdullah Al Jabri; and Captain Ali Al Naqbi.