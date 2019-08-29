Mohamed bin Zayed, Imran Khan discuss consolidating cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday reviewed the prospects of consolidating the friendship and cooperation bonds binding the two countries across various fronts.

This came during a phone call H.H. Sheikh Mohamed received from the Pakistani leader, during which they exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of common concern.

They underlined the importance of intensifying efforts to strengthen regional and global security and stability.