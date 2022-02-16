UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister To Hold Virtual Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 11:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2022) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit on Friday 18th February, 2022, aimed at deepening the historic and strategic ties between both countries by strengthening cooperation and joint partnerships in a number of areas.

During the summit, the two leaders will witness the signing of key strategic agreements between the fraternal countries in India’s capital, New Delhi.

This includes the United Arab Emirates-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (UAE-India CEPA) which will usher in a new era of economic cooperation and unlock greater avenues for trade and investment.

The two leaders will discuss a range of regional and global issues of mutual concern, as well as ways to establish stronger strategic bilateral ties under the auspices of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed in 2017.

Bilateral ties between the UAE and India have intensified significantly in recent years.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited India in 2016 and 2017, while the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the UAE in 2015, 2018 and 2019 to deepen the strategic bond between the two nations.

Launched five months ago, UAE-India CEPA negotiations proceeded swiftly, leading to a landmark agreement in an unprecedented timeframe. Today, the UAE is India’s third largest trade partner and accounts for approximately 40 percent of its trade with the Arab world.

Bilateral non-oil trade is anticipated to rise to $100 billion within five years.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Narendra Modi UAE Abu Dhabi New Delhi February 2017 2016 2015 2018 2019 Agreement Billion Arab

Recent Stories

Senior Polish Official Says Attack on Ukraine Less ..

Senior Polish Official Says Attack on Ukraine Less Likely Than 48 Hours Ago

44 minutes ago
 Lavrov Urges Turkey to Promote Constructive Respon ..

Lavrov Urges Turkey to Promote Constructive Response to Russia's Security Propos ..

44 minutes ago
 Blinken Leaves Summit for Democracy Event Early fo ..

Blinken Leaves Summit for Democracy Event Early for Unscheduled Meeting With Bid ..

46 minutes ago
 Egypt to Attempt New Record in Gas Export - Oil Mi ..

Egypt to Attempt New Record in Gas Export - Oil Minister

46 minutes ago
 Europe Must Stop 'Gloating' Over Imaginary Threat ..

Europe Must Stop 'Gloating' Over Imaginary Threat of Russian Invasion - EU Lawma ..

46 minutes ago
 CSTO Troops Did Not Fire Any Shots During January ..

CSTO Troops Did Not Fire Any Shots During January Events in Kazakhstan - Vershin ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>