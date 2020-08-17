Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss bilateral ties, exchange New Hijri Year greetings

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) ABU DHABI, 17th August, 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday spoke on the telephone with Indonesian President, Joko Widodo.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed an President Widodo discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen strategic cooperation.

They also exchanged greetings on the occasion of the New Hijri Year.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also congratulated President Widodo on the occasion of Indonesia's 75th Independence Day anniversary, wishing the friendly country further progress and prosperity.

Apart from wishing the peoples of their respective countries, the two leaders also wished progress and prosperity to all Islamic nations. They also expressed their hopes for global peace and stability.

The two sides reviewed several economic, political and developmental issues and exchanged views on topics of mutual interest.