Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss cooperation

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today discussed with President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, friendship and cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance them in all domains in the best interest of the two peoples.

They also discussed the latest regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During their meeting at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the visit of the Indonesian President and conveyed the regards of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes of more progress, development and stability to the people of Indonesia.

Sheikh Mohamed extended thanks to Widodo for accepting the invitation to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in the light of the growing development ties between the two countries and their joint endeavours to achieve sustainable development for the two friendly countries.

His Highness said that UAE and Indonesia are presenting a cultural role model of managing cultural, religious and ethnic pluralism through tolerance, moderation, coexistence and acceptance of others. "This is one of the main aspects that unites us and creates important spaces for cooperation and coordination between our two countries in order to reflect the civilised and human image of islam and present a true image of Muslims on the international scene, after it was distorted by the practices of the terror forces that are spoken in the name of Islam,'' he added.

His Highness stressed, "In light of the tension in the GCC and middle East regions, the UAE supports peace and stability based on respect and non-interference in internal affairs and the country looks forward to cooperating with Indonesia to support regional peace."

His Highness indicated that Indonesia is the largest Islamic country in terms of population and the country has an important role as part of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC.

He added that the UAE is keen on supporting the OIC and maintains its unity and enhance its role in the world, especially in light of challenges faced by the Muslim world, which need unified and consistent visions in dealing with it for the benefit of the Islamic world.

In turn, the President of Indonesia expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE and extended thanks and appreciation for a warm welcome. He expressed his happiness at the level of progress in the relations of the two friendly countries, saying that he is looking forward to enhancing the cooperation into broader horizons.

He stated that the UAE is one of the most important partners in the economic and investment fields, pointing at the "Indonesia Sovereign Wealth Fund", which the country is considering to establish.

He extended thanks to the UAE for granting the plot of land for building the new Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, also hailing the humanitarian projects and initiatives implemented by the UAE.

Widodo stressed his country's keenness to enhance relations with the UAE in various aspects, especially economic, investment, trade and development fields for the benefit of the two friendly countries and peoples. He also indicated that the UAE plays a pivotal role in supporting development, peace and stability efforts for the peoples of the region and the world, which is appreciated and respected globally.

President of Indonesia wrote a note in the VIP Book at Al Watan Palace, expressing his happiness to visit the UAE, while highlighting the strong ties between the two countries as well as his best wishes of more progress and growth for the UAE.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and several ministers and senior officials attended the meeting.

Retno Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Pratiknu, Minister of State; Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs; Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister Coordinating for Maritime and Investment Affairs; Religious Affairs Minister Fachrul Razi, Agus Suparmanto Trade Minister; Arifin Tasrif, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister; Erick Tohir, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises; Bahlil Lahadalia, Chairman of Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board; Andri Hadi, Director General for Protocol and Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chief of State Protocol of the Republic of Indonesia, and others attended from the Indonesian side.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hosted an official dinner banquet in honour of the Indonesian President and his accompanying delegation.

They viewed a model of the new building of the Embassy of Indonesia, which will be held in the capital Abu Dhabi.

They also viewed the plan of the Grand Mosque, which will be built in the Indonesian. The mosque is inspired by its design from the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi and accommodates 10,000 worshipers.