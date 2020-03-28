UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Indonesian President Discuss Coronavirus Containment Efforts

Sat 28th March 2020 | 06:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss coronavirus containment efforts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, spoke over the phone with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and discussed the latest regional and global developments as well as bilateral and multilateral efforts being taken to contain the impact of the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the Indonesian President explored the possibility of joint cooperation and coordination to combat the challenge posed by the global pandemic and stressed the importance of scaling up international efforts to contain the repercussions at the humanitarian, health and economic levels.

During the conversation, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed extended his heartfelt condolences to President Widodo and his family on the death of his mother and on the victims of the coronavirus while wishing a speedy recovery to the infected persons.

President Widodo thanked H.

H. Sheikh Mohamed for his sympathy and sincere feelings as well as for his humanitarian solidarity with his country and the world, which was facing these critical challenges.

He expressed his pride in his country's special ties of friendship with the UAE and his keenness to further boost bilateral cooperation. He also treasured Sheikh Mohamed's humanitarian and collaborative initiatives to support and help other countries while experiencing challenging circumstances.

The two countries emphasised the importance of intensifying international cooperation and coordination to contain the spread of the global pandemic and mitigate its humanitarian, health and economic effects on the peoples of the world.

The two sides recognised the fact that collective cooperation and solidarity are imperative to survive in this difficult situation. As the world is facing a common challenge, both leaders highlighted the need for a collective international response to contain and eliminate the virus.

