Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange Ramadan greetings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, held a phone call in which they exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In the conversation, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to President of Indonesia, and wished him good health and happiness and further progress and prosperity to the Indonesian people.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and the Indonesian President wished more prosperity, welfare, peace and stability for the two friendly peoples and the Arabic and Islamic nations. They also prayed to Allah the Almighty to enable people of the world overcome the pandemic.