UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Indonesian President Exchange Ramadan Greetings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:45 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange Ramadan greetings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, held a phone call in which they exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In the conversation, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to President of Indonesia, and wished him good health and happiness and further progress and prosperity to the Indonesian people.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and the Indonesian President wished more prosperity, welfare, peace and stability for the two friendly peoples and the Arabic and Islamic nations. They also prayed to Allah the Almighty to enable people of the world overcome the pandemic.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Indonesia Joko Widodo Arab Ramadan

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraisi ..

40 minutes ago

Dr Firdous visits Ramadan Sahulat bazaar

21 minutes ago

FIA nets six MEPCO staffers for stealing transform ..

21 minutes ago

Syria rejects OPCW report it used chemical weapons ..

21 minutes ago

Bordeaux-Begles' trip to Agen postponed after Covi ..

24 minutes ago

France to offer free therapy for children affected ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.