Mohamed Bin Zayed, Indonesian President Review Regional Developments

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 10:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a phone call from President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, on ways to enhance bilateral relations.

The two leaders discussed the latest regional and international developments of mutual concern.

They emphasised their determination to continue to grow co-operation across various fronts.

