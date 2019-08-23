ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Thursday called Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, to inquire about his health and his recovery from a recent minor health setback.

During the phone conversation, H.H.

Sheikh Mohamed prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow good health on the Emir of Kuwait and to bless his country with further progress and prosperity under his prudent leadership.

For his part, Emir of Kuwait expressed thanks to Sheikh Mohamed for his sincere feelings and appreciated the good gesture, which, he said, is reflective of the profound bonds between the two countries' leadership and peoples.

Sheikh Sabah wished further prosperity and development to the UAE people under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.