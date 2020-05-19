Mohamed bin Zayed inspects Emirates Field Hospital for COVID-19 Patients

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today inspected the Emirates Field Hospital for COVID-19 Patients in Mohamed bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi, which has a capacity for 1,200 beds and is being run by 46 doctors and medics in addition to 155 nurses.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the medical provisions in place as part of the UAE’s precautionary measures against COVID-19 and said, "We will get through this crisis, together with our frontline’s relentless efforts and determination."

"It is centrally important for our people and residents to comply with the preventive measures so that we can see the number of infections getting down. I am positive that they understand this and will comply," he added.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Member of the Executive Council, Sheikh Abdulla Bin Mohamed Al Hamed, the Chairman of the Department of Health in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court.

He was briefed Salem Al Nuaimi, board Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Authority, (SEHA) on the facilities of the field hospital which sprawls over 29,000 square metres, including 24 areas for nursing services, clinics, laboratory, standing & mobile pharmacies, medical stores and administrative areas for staffs and a zone for wireless internet services.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE leadership's determination to continue to consolidate the healthcare system and ensure its readiness to address all current and future emergencies, noting that the field hospital is a valuable addition to the government and private hospitals as well specialised medical centres operating in the country and which, he said, are all providing advanced healthcare services in line with best international standards.

"The State will spare no effort to ensure public health and safety, which will remain a top priority for the UAE leadership," he added.

The field hospital in Mohamed bin Zayed City is one of three hospitals established by SEHA. The second one is located in ADNEC while the third lies in Dubai Parks and Resorts, with the combined capacity of the three hospitals amounting to 3400 patients.

Sheikh Abdulla Bin Mohamed Al Hamed, the Chairman of the Department of Health in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, hailed the support provided by Sheikh Mohamed for the national efforts being made at the country level to ensure public health and safety, expressing confidence that the existing operating hospitals will meet the future requirements of the UAE in line with best international practices.