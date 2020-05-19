UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Inspects Emirates Field Hospital For COVID-19 Patients

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:30 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed inspects Emirates Field Hospital for COVID-19 Patients

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today inspected the Emirates Field Hospital for COVID-19 Patients in Mohamed bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi, which has a capacity for 1,200 beds and is being run by 46 doctors and medics in addition to 155 nurses.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the medical provisions in place as part of the UAE’s precautionary measures against COVID-19 and said, "We will get through this crisis, together with our frontline’s relentless efforts and determination."

"It is centrally important for our people and residents to comply with the preventive measures so that we can see the number of infections getting down. I am positive that they understand this and will comply," he added.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Member of the Executive Council, Sheikh Abdulla Bin Mohamed Al Hamed, the Chairman of the Department of Health in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court.

He was briefed Salem Al Nuaimi, board Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Authority, (SEHA) on the facilities of the field hospital which sprawls over 29,000 square metres, including 24 areas for nursing services, clinics, laboratory, standing & mobile pharmacies, medical stores and administrative areas for staffs and a zone for wireless internet services.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE leadership's determination to continue to consolidate the healthcare system and ensure its readiness to address all current and future emergencies, noting that the field hospital is a valuable addition to the government and private hospitals as well specialised medical centres operating in the country and which, he said, are all providing advanced healthcare services in line with best international standards.

"The State will spare no effort to ensure public health and safety, which will remain a top priority for the UAE leadership," he added.

The field hospital in Mohamed bin Zayed City is one of three hospitals established by SEHA. The second one is located in ADNEC while the third lies in Dubai Parks and Resorts, with the combined capacity of the three hospitals amounting to 3400 patients.

Sheikh Abdulla Bin Mohamed Al Hamed, the Chairman of the Department of Health in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, hailed the support provided by Sheikh Mohamed for the national efforts being made at the country level to ensure public health and safety, expressing confidence that the existing operating hospitals will meet the future requirements of the UAE in line with best international practices.

Related Topics

Internet Mobile UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Salem All Government Best Top Court

Recent Stories

Chief Secretary Sindh orders for completing wheat ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Comments on US Attorney G ..

13 minutes ago

Putting Afghans' Interests Key to Ghani-Abdullah T ..

13 minutes ago

Indian troops target civil population in Khuiratta ..

13 minutes ago

Heavy rain plays havoc with standing crops in Shan ..

17 minutes ago

Bill Gates, bogeyman of virus conspiracy theorists ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.