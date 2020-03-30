UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Instructs DoH To Launch Drive-through "COVID-19" Test Centres Across UAE

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 01:15 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed instructs DoH to launch drive-through "COVID-19" test centres across UAE

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) ABU DHABI, 29th March 2020 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has instructed the Department of Health- Abu Dhabi to set up drive-through centres across the UAE to test for Coronavirus "COVID-19," following the launch of the first such centre in Abu Dhabi.

Over the next 10 days, test centres will open in Dubai, Sharjah (which will also serve Ajman and Umm al Qaiwain), Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, to provide fast-paced tests for citizens and residents across the UAE using the latest medical technology.

Further information regarding the contact details of the new centres and appointment procedures will be announced ahead of the opening.

The expansion reflects the leadership’s commitment to providing all citizens and residents with the facilities needed to combat COVID-19 and curb its spread.

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), in collaboration with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, launched the first drive-through test center at Zayed sports City in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

It is the first of its kind in the UAE and the fifth internationally, and offers a five-minute, in-vehicle test for Covid-19.

Related Topics

Technology Sports UAE Dubai Ajman Company Abu Dhabi Sharjah March 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 220,000 laboratory tests conducted for COVID- ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi President discuss efforts ..

2 hours ago

UAE reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveri ..

3 hours ago

Suspension of metro, tram and marine services exte ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Pope Francis discuss developmen ..

3 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns Houthi ballistic missile att ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.