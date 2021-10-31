Mohamed bin Zayed instructs granting Golden Residency Visas to eligible frontline professionals, their families

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has directed granting Golden Visas to "frontline heroes" and their families.

Those eligible include the families of fallen frontline heroes, and distinguished individuals whose extraordinary efforts helped protect the nation and its people throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

This humanitarian initiative will provide enhanced stability to frontline heroes and their families. It will also reinforce the UAE’s commitment to maintain a world-class first line of defence by granting long-term residency to the distinguished professionals who help protect the nation’s public health.