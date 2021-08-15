(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) ABU DHABI,15th August, 2021 (WAM) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today an invitation from Dr. Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq, to ​​participate in a regional summit of Baghdad's neighboring countries, set to be held by the end of this month.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed today welcomed at Qasr Al Shati Palace, Ali Abdul Amir Allawi, the Iraqi Minister of Finance, who handed over the invitation message.

The Iraqi minister conveyed to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed the greetings of Dr. Mustafa Al Kadhimi. Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated the greetings and expressed sincere wishes of further stability, security and prosperity to the Iraqi people.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Iraqi Minister of Finance discussed the prospects of further consolidating the bilateral fraternal relations for the common interests of the two countries.

They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the Diplomatic Advisor to the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Mudaffar Mustafa Abbas Al-Jubouri. the Iraqi Ambassador to the UAE.