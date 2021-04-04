ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Dr. Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq, held discussions at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi, on Sunday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Al Kadhimi tackled ways to enhance the fraternal relations between the UAE and Iraq in various fields in the best interests of the two countries. They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two sides reviewed cooperation in the development, economic, investment and political fields between the two countries. They also explored opportunities to expand cooperation in the health, energy and infrastructure, and work to establish joint vital projects.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Iraq's Prime Minister exchanged views regarding a number of issues, as well as the latest regional developments.