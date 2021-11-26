UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Iraqi PM Discuss Advancing Cooperation, Review Regional Developments

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the Iraqi Prime Minister Dr. Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, today deliberated a number of issues of interest and discussed the latest developments in the region.

This came in a phone conversation between the two leaders where they explored avenues for promoting their relations and advancing cooperation to new heights between the two nations to the best interest of their peoples.

They also discussed the efforts made to enhance regional security and stability.

