Mohamed Bin Zayed, Iraqi President Discuss Efforts To Contain Coronavirus

Sun 29th March 2020 | 11:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, spoke over the phone with Iraqi President Barham Salih to discuss ways to enhance fraternal relations in all domains, as well as regional and international developments, especially the latest developments and effects of the coronavirus, COVID-19, and the international efforts to contain it.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and was briefed by President Salih about the developments in Iraq and the government's efforts to stem the spread of the virus and its humanitarian, health and economic impacts.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed UAE's keenness to cooperate and coordinate with brotherly Iraq to get through these tough times currently facing the whole world.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to save Iraq and its people.

For his part, President Barham Salih expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed's collaborative initiative and his solidarity with the Iraqi people, while praising the UAE humanitarian stance in light of the new challenge that both the region and the world are experiencing.

He also lauded the strong relations between the two countries and commended UAE's continuous support to Iraq.

The Iraqi President emphasised the importance of international cooperation and exchange of information and expertise to contain the coronavirus and to minimise its impact on the region and the whole world.

More Stories From Middle East

