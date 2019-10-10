UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Iraqi President Discuss Regional Developments

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 08:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi President discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a call from Dr. Barham Saleh, President of the Republic of Iraq, on ways of consolidating the relations between the two countries.

The two leaders exchanged views over the latest regional developments and discussed an array of issues of common concern, underlining the importance of the international community living up to all of its responsibilities toward establishing peace, security, stability and development in the region.

