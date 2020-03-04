- Home
- Mohamed bin Zayed issues a resolution appointing chairman of Abu Dhabi Arabic language Centre
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issues a resolution appointing Dr. Ali bin Tameem as Chairman of the Dhabi Arabic language Centre.