Mohamed Bin Zayed Issues A Resolution To Appoint Director General Of Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution to appoint Abdulla Humaid Al Ameri as Director General of Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority.