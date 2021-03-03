UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Issues A Resolution To Restructure The Board Of Directors Of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution to restructure the board of directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, chaired by Falah Mohammad Al Ahbabi.

The board members include deputy-chair Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, Ali Khalifa Al Qamzi, Mohamed Ali Al Mansouri, Engineer Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Amr Saad Al Menhali, Talal Shafiq Al Dhiyebi, and Ali Jasim Al Mazrouei.

