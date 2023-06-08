UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Issues Law Establishing National Academy For Childhood Development

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed issues law establishing National Academy for Childhood Development

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued a law establishing the National Academy for Childhood Development, to be headquartered in Abu Dhabi as part of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.

The academy aims to offer education, training and lifelong learning programmes related to childhood affairs, child development, and children’s care, while preserving the UAE’s values and national identity. The academy also seeks to provide the appropriate academic and training environment for its learners, in order to contribute to the development of their knowledge and skills in various child development areas, in coordination with the competent authorities and in line with applicable laws.

The academy’s mandate, as per the law, includes establishing a distinguished academic and training system by developing educational and training programmes related to childhood affairs, child development and care in line with the strategic plan for the social sector in Abu Dhabi. The academy’s programmes will be offered in accordance with best practices in order to contribute to the development of skills, and academic and vocational training.

The academy will grant academic certificates and degrees in accordance with applicable laws, and provide consultations, information and other related services.

As per the law, the academy will also conduct academic and applied research in relation to its scope of work, and organise and take part in conferences, seminars and workshops. In coordination with the competent authorities, the academy will build and develop partnerships, enter into agreements and MoUs, and engage in collaboration and knowledge-sharing activities with relevant entities. It will coordinate with the competent authorities to develop recruitment and employment systems and facilitate learners’ employment.

The academy will present recommendations on the development of relevant academic and training programmes offered in the UAE, and will promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in projects and initiatives related to its mandate.

The National Academy for Childhood Development in Abu Dhabi will begin accepting registrations this month (June) for its first study programmes commencing in the new academic year in September 2023.

Related Topics

Education UAE Abu Dhabi June September Best Employment

Recent Stories

Borouge strengthens commitment to sustainability t ..

Borouge strengthens commitment to sustainability through operation clean sweep

22 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Police General C ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Police General Command as independent statutor ..

39 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours 16 entities leading in ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours 16 entities leading in CSR with Community Impact Med ..

50 seconds ago
 Rumours about changing federal government working ..

Rumours about changing federal government working hours are baseless: FAHR

16 minutes ago
 DMCC, Beijing Daxing International Airport Economi ..

DMCC, Beijing Daxing International Airport Economic Zone sign agreement to boost ..

16 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Ireland

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Ireland

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.