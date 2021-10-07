- Home
Mohamed Bin Zayed Issues Resolution Appointing Secretary-General Of Abu Dhabi Executive Council
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 07:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a Resolution to appoint Saif Saeed Ghobash as Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.