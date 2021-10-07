UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Issues Resolution Appointing Director-General Of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a Resolution to appoint Dr Mohamed Rashed Al Hameli as Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

Related Topics

Resolution UAE Abu Dhabi Housing

More Stories From Middle East

