Mohamed Bin Zayed Issues Resolution Appointing Director-General Of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution appointing Basheer Khalfan Salem Al Mehairbi as Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

