Mohamed Bin Zayed Issues Resolution Appointing Undersecretary Of Department Of Community Development
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 09:00 PM
Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution appointing Hamad Ali Mohammed Al Dhaheri as Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development.