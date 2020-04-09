Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution restructuring Board of Directors of Dar Zayed for Family Care

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution restructuring the Board of Directors of Dar Zayed for Family Care, chaired by Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi.

Based on the resolution, members of the board will be Dr. Fahad Matar Salem bin Musaied Al Neyadi, a representative of the Department of Health, a representative of Abu Dhabi Police, a representative of the Armed Forces and a representative of the Ministry of education.