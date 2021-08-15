Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to appoint Board Chairman of Etihad Aviation Group

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) ABU DHABI, 15th August 2021 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution appointing Mohammed Ali Mohammed Al Shorafa as Chairman of the board of Directors of Etihad Aviation Group Company.

The resolution also includes the appointment of Elena Sorlini as Member of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors of Etihad Aviation Group Company also includes Hisham Khalid Malak, Masood Mohammad Mahmood, Jasim Husain Thabet, Mansour Mohamed Al-Mulla and Jacob Kalkman.