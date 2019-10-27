UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Jair Bolsonaro Witness Signing Of Agreements

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 08:01 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil witnessed on Sunday the exchange of agreements and memoranda of understanding, MoUs, between the two countries.

The signings took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, and included a MoU on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Brazil, signed by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and his counterpart Ernesto Araujo, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Brazilian Foreign Minister also signed an agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters with Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Customs Commissioner and Federal Customs Authority Chairman.

The defence ministries of the two countries saw the formation of an agreement on the exchange and mutual protection of classified information and material. The agreement was signed by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Augusto Heleno, Secretary of Institutional Security. Other defence related agreements were signed by the two countries, including a MoU on strategic partnership related to defence product development, production and commercialisation.

The MoU was signed by Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, CEO of Tawazun Economic Council, and Almir Garnier Santos, Secretary-General of the Brazilian Ministry of Defence.

Al Hosani and Santos also signed an MoU on forming a UAE-Brazil fund for strategic cooperation and the expansion of the defence sector's productive capacity.

The countries have also entered into partnerships on artificial intelligence and environmental matters, with Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and Marcos Pontes, Minister of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communications, signing a MoU for artificial intelligence cooperation. While Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Ernesto Araujo signed a MoU on biodiversity conservation.

As for trade relations, a MoU on supporting exports and re-exports between the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Brazil was signed by Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, and Sergio Ricardo Segovia Barbosa, President of Apex-Brasil.

A number of Sheikhs, ministers and seniors officials were present during the signing ceremony.

