Mohamed Bin Zayed, Kazakh President Attend Signing Of MoUs Between The Two Countries

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 06:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Kazakh President attend signing of MoUs between the two countries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, today attended the signing of a number of Memorandums of Understanding, MoUs, between the UAE and Kazakhstan, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and reinforcing cooperation.

The signing event, which took place at the Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, comprised three MoU's. The first, is a cooperation in the petrochemical industry signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, and Nurlan Nogayev, Kazakh Minister of Energy.

The second, a bilateral trade agreement, signed by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Bakhyt Sultanov, Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration. The third partnership is a signing between the Central Bank of the UAE and the Astana International Financial Centre, signed by Mubarak Rashid Al Mansouri, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, and Kairat Kelimbetov, Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre.

