Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah ll of Jordan discuss enhancing relations

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and King Abdullah ll of Jordan discussed the strong relations between the two countries and enhancing strategic cooperation and joint coordination in the best interest of the two sides.

This came when King Abdullah II received His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed today in Amman.

The King of Jordan welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed in his second country and expressed his confidence that the visit would boost the fraternal ties and joint work between the two countries in all fields.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to King Abdullah ll and his wishes of good health and happiness as well as prosperity and development for Jordan.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated King Abdullah ll on the occasion of Jordan's 75th Independence Day and wished more progress, development and prosperity for Jordan under his wise leadership.