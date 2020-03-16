UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, King Of Jordan Review Efforts To Contain COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review efforts to contain COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and King Abdullah II of Jordan, reviewed the latest regional and global developments related to the proliferation of COVID-19 over a phone call today.

Along with the efforts made by the two countries to address the repercussions of the novel virus, the two leaders deliberated the prospects of further consolidating the brotherly ties between the UAE and Jordan across all fronts.

Sheikh Mohamed underlined the UAE's support for Jordan in fighting the novel coronavirus, wishing safety for its people and speedy recovery for the ill.

The Jordanian King commended the stances adopted by the UAE, leadership and people, toward his country, reiterating his country's support for UAE under all circumstances.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spreading rumours, fake information punishable by ..

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council launches economic stim ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan, Denmark should launch joint venture for ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Offers India to Jointly Build Sub With Air- ..

2 minutes ago

US Chamber of Commerce Requests 3-Month Payroll Ta ..

2 minutes ago

Bahrain reports first death from coronavirus

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.