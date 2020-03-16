Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review efforts to contain COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and King Abdullah II of Jordan, reviewed the latest regional and global developments related to the proliferation of COVID-19 over a phone call today.

Along with the efforts made by the two countries to address the repercussions of the novel virus, the two leaders deliberated the prospects of further consolidating the brotherly ties between the UAE and Jordan across all fronts.

Sheikh Mohamed underlined the UAE's support for Jordan in fighting the novel coronavirus, wishing safety for its people and speedy recovery for the ill.

The Jordanian King commended the stances adopted by the UAE, leadership and people, toward his country, reiterating his country's support for UAE under all circumstances.