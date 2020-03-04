UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, King Of Malaysia Discuss Ways To Strengthen Ties Of Friendship, Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Malaysia discuss ways to strengthen ties of friendship, cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and HM Sultan Abdullah ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah, King of Malaysia, discussed on Tuesday, during a telephone call, the strong bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the King of Malaysia also reviewed the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

